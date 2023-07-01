agate Lotteries for July 2 Jul 1, 2023 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Florida3 Midday: 2-2-83 Evening: 3-5-44 Midday: 4-9-6-14 Evening: 6-9-6-1Georgia3 Midday: 6-5-73 Evening: 7-8-74 Midday: 2-5-6-85 Midday: 0-1-1-5-15 Evening: 3-6-7-2-9Tennessee3 Midday: 7-6-53 Evening: 7-4-04 Midday: 7-6-8-44 Evening: 6-8-6-4Powerball4-17-35-49-61; PB: 8 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Inorganic Chemistry Lottery × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTeammates remember Decatur High football star Josh ‘JT’ Turner: 'We were like his brothers'Local businesses worry about loss of another downtown parking lotPolice: 7 arrested in raid on alleged gambling house in Moulton HeightsCoroner: Officers administered Narcan to man who died in their custodyUPDATE: Police ID man killed in Indian Hills wreckFire Cadet Camp preps potential new generation of firefightersA portion of East Moulton Street closed to assemble craneTheater camp gives kids the full show-biz experienceJoshua TurnerArmando Ernesto deQuesada Images Videos CommentedTrump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president (3)Should it be legal to shoot fireworks within city limits? (2)Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says (2)Decatur police chief graduates from FBI National Academy (2)EDITORIAL: Tuberville's grandstanding disrespects military (2)Local businesses worry about loss of another downtown parking lot (1)Distracted driving bill signed into law (1)Athens council's cannabis vote not rescinded (1)Does the city of Decatur do an adequate job of paving city streets? (1)Mike Sims (1)Keep Cool: Escape north Alabama’s summer heat with cool retreats (1)New $700,000 HVAC systems among improvements at Princess Theatre (1)After three years of construction, new West Morgan High about to open (1)Bank Street Station project picks up steam (1)EDITORIAL: Opioid settlement should go to fight opioid crisis (1)Will you use the new overpass to cross over Alabama 20 in the next three months? (1)Demolition of former Decatur Country Club building underway (1)Police: Juveniles injured in accidental shootings at Wilson Morgan Park (1)Prep football: New challenges for West Morgan (1) Online Poll Should Christian church denominations allow ordination of gay clergy? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition Decatur Daily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.