Lotteries for March 4 Mar 3, 2023

Florida
3 Midday: 3-5-1
3 Evening: 3-1-3
4 Midday: 5-6-2-6
4 Evening: 7-3-8-3

Georgia
3 Midday: 2-8-9
3 Evening: 9-4-1
4 Midday: 2-6-9-6
5 Midday: 2-0-2-3-2
5 Evening: 5-2-4-8-5

Tennessee
3 Midday: 4-7-6
3 Evening: 3-0-1
4 Midday: 2-4-2-3
4 Evening: 5-8-1-9
