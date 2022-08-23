Alabama finds itself No. 1 on another list.
The Crimson Tide has six players listed on The Associated Press preseason All-America team released Monday.
Alabama, last year's national runner-up after a championship game loss to Georgia, is already the No. 1 team in the AP's preseason rankings.
"The biggest goal for our team is always to win the national championship, and we didn't meet that goal last year," star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. said last month.
"All the blood, sweat and tears that we put into a season is towards getting to the national championship and winning it, and last year we got there and we did not finish the way we wanted to."
Anderson, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks were first-team AP preseason picks from the Tide.
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs made the second team as an all-purpose player and Crimson Tide guard Emil Ekiyor was also a second-team selection.
Alabama's four first-teamers and six players on the two teams overall were the most for any school.
"Obviously, the most motivation to come back was the national championship and trying to get that national championship back," Battle, who passed up going to the NFL, said last month.
Ohio State was second behind Alabama, just like in the AP Top 25, with three first-team selections and five players overall.
Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., running back TreVeyon Henderson and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba were all selected to the first team.
C.J. Stroud, who finished fourth in the Heisman voting last year, is the second-team quarterback. Tackle Dawand Jones made the second-team offensive line.
"Going into last year, it's amazing (Stroud) had not thrown a college football pass," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "This offseason, he's really had an edge to him."
Defending national champion and No. 3 Georgia had three players picked to the first-team: tight end Brock Bowers, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and cornerback Kelee Ringo. Nolan Smith made the second-team at edge rusher.
"We can't control last year," Smith said last month. "We can't do anything on last year. We can only look forward, be where our feet are at, and that's now."
Alabama begins its season at home Sept. 3 against Utah State.
