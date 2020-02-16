Friday and Saturday results from the Northwest Regional, along with the tournament schedule and notes and quotes:

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Class 6A girls

McAdory 61, Muscle Shoals 54

Carver-Birmingham 47, Athens 37

Championship game: McAdory vs. Carver-Birmingham, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.

Class 6A boys

Bessemer City 66, Muscle Shoals 59

Hartselle 71, Minor 67 2OT

Championship: Bessemer City vs. Hartselle, Tuesday, 2:15 p.m.

Class 2A girls

Hatton 44, Altamont 36

Cold Springs 54, Tanner 42

Championship: Hatton vs. Cold Springs, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Class 2A boys

Red Bay 72, Southeastern-Blount 55

Vincent 52, Tanner 41

Championship: Red Bay vs. Vincent, Tuesday, 5:45 p.m.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Class 5A girls

Madison Academy 60, Pleasant Grove 40

West Point 51, Mortimer Jordan 48

Class 5A boys

Jasper 60, Lawrence County 52

Fairfield 46 vs. East Limestone 43

Class 3A girls

Lauderdale County 47, Winfield 32

Phil Campbell 44, New Hope 26

Class 3A boys

Lauderdale County 58, Winfield 42

New Hope (21-7) vs. Westminster-Huntsville (9-23), late

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

Class 4A girls

Haleyville (14-14) vs. Rogers (25-4), 9 a.m.

Priceville (21-9) vs. Deshler (21-10), noon

Class 4A boys

Haleyville (14-17) vs. West Limestone (14-12), 10:30 a.m.

West Morgan (18-11) vs. Brooks (25-5), 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A girls

Championship: Phillips (17-12) vs. Mars Hill (27-7), 3 p.m.

Class 1A boys

Championship: Decatur Heritage (18-13) vs. Pickens County (23-3, 4:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Schedule

Class 7A girls

Championship: Spain Park (29-4) vs. Vestavia Hills (23-10), 9 a.m.

Class 7A boys

Championship: Spain Park (20-12) vs. Mountain Brook (30-2), 10:45 a.m.

Class 6A girls

Championship: McAdory (26-7) vs. G.W. Carver (29-5), 12:30 p.m.

Class 6A boys

Championship: Hartselle (26-6) vs. Bessemer City (16-14), 2:15 p.m.

Class 2A girls

Championship: Cold Springs (29-4) vs. Hatton (28-5), 4 p.m.

Class 2A boys

Championship: Red Bay (22-9) vs. Vincent, 5:45 p.m.

QUOTABLE

“I’m not sure we were the best team today. I’m not sure we’ve been the best team a lot of the time this season. That’s why we talk about out-working and out-hustling the other team. Today, we had to just outlast the other team.”

Hartselle coach Faron Key after Friday’s 71-67 double overtime win over Minor

Hutto family hopes for

better results Monday

Lawrence County’s loss to Jasper on Saturday may have been the end of the season for senior Ty Hutto, but it wasn’t the end of the season for the Hutto family.

Ty’s cousins, Colby and Skyler, play for West Morgan. They will take the court at Wallace on Monday against Brooks at 1:30 p.m. Colby is a junior and Skyler is a sophomore.

Ty is the son of Marty and Robyn Hutto. Colby and Skyler are the sons of Matt and Alesha Hutto. Marty and Matt are brothers.

Robyn is the athletic director and volleyball coach at Lawrence County. Her father is Royal Carpenter, who has been co-head coach for the Lawrence County boys for the last three seasons.

Alesha is the volleyball coach at West Morgan.

Baseball is a pretty big deal for the family, too. Ty, Colby and Skyler are three of the top players in the area. Marty is the head baseball coach at West Morgan. Matt is an assistant baseball coach at Lawrence County.

DHCA boys face future

Bama football player

When Decatur Heritage Christian Academy fans scan the opposing players before Monday’s game 1A championship game, it’s a good bet that No. 23 for Pickens County stands out.

He’s Jah-Marien Latham, who signed in December to play football at Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 280 pounder can dominate around the rim for the Tornadoes.

Lathm is a rare Alabama signee from the state’s classification for the smallest schools, but he’s not the only one this year. Alabama also signed Lanett’s Kristian Story, who was honored as Alabama’s Mr. Football.

Story also plays basketball. Lanett is playing Cornerstone today for the Southeast Regional Class 1A championship.

Rare contest between

two female coaches

The field of high school basketball coaches is dominated by men. That’s true for even the girls teams. It’s rare when there is a game between two teams both coached by women.

The Northwest Regional will have one Monday when Deshler and Priceville meet in the Class 4A semifinals at noon. The legendary Jana Killen will be coaching the Deshler Tigers against the Priceville Bulldogs, who are coached by Terrie Nelson.

There will be another female coach vs. female coach matchup on Tuesday in the Class 2A finals when Chasta Chamness coaches Hatton against Tammy West’ Cold Springs team.

