Friday and Saturday results from the Northwest Regional, along with the tournament schedule and notes and quotes:
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Class 6A girls
McAdory 61, Muscle Shoals 54
Carver-Birmingham 47, Athens 37
Championship game: McAdory vs. Carver-Birmingham, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.
Class 6A boys
Bessemer City 66, Muscle Shoals 59
Hartselle 71, Minor 67 2OT
Championship: Bessemer City vs. Hartselle, Tuesday, 2:15 p.m.
Class 2A girls
Hatton 44, Altamont 36
Cold Springs 54, Tanner 42
Championship: Hatton vs. Cold Springs, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Class 2A boys
Red Bay 72, Southeastern-Blount 55
Vincent 52, Tanner 41
Championship: Red Bay vs. Vincent, Tuesday, 5:45 p.m.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Class 5A girls
Madison Academy 60, Pleasant Grove 40
West Point 51, Mortimer Jordan 48
Class 5A boys
Jasper 60, Lawrence County 52
Fairfield 46 vs. East Limestone 43
Class 3A girls
Lauderdale County 47, Winfield 32
Phil Campbell 44, New Hope 26
Class 3A boys
Lauderdale County 58, Winfield 42
New Hope (21-7) vs. Westminster-Huntsville (9-23), late
MONDAY’S SCHEDULE
Class 4A girls
Haleyville (14-14) vs. Rogers (25-4), 9 a.m.
Priceville (21-9) vs. Deshler (21-10), noon
Class 4A boys
Haleyville (14-17) vs. West Limestone (14-12), 10:30 a.m.
West Morgan (18-11) vs. Brooks (25-5), 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A girls
Championship: Phillips (17-12) vs. Mars Hill (27-7), 3 p.m.
Class 1A boys
Championship: Decatur Heritage (18-13) vs. Pickens County (23-3, 4:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Schedule
Class 7A girls
Championship: Spain Park (29-4) vs. Vestavia Hills (23-10), 9 a.m.
Class 7A boys
Championship: Spain Park (20-12) vs. Mountain Brook (30-2), 10:45 a.m.
Class 6A girls
Championship: McAdory (26-7) vs. G.W. Carver (29-5), 12:30 p.m.
Class 6A boys
Championship: Hartselle (26-6) vs. Bessemer City (16-14), 2:15 p.m.
Class 2A girls
Championship: Cold Springs (29-4) vs. Hatton (28-5), 4 p.m.
Class 2A boys
Championship: Red Bay (22-9) vs. Vincent, 5:45 p.m.
QUOTABLE
“I’m not sure we were the best team today. I’m not sure we’ve been the best team a lot of the time this season. That’s why we talk about out-working and out-hustling the other team. Today, we had to just outlast the other team.”
Hartselle coach Faron Key after Friday’s 71-67 double overtime win over Minor
Hutto family hopes for
better results Monday
Lawrence County’s loss to Jasper on Saturday may have been the end of the season for senior Ty Hutto, but it wasn’t the end of the season for the Hutto family.
Ty’s cousins, Colby and Skyler, play for West Morgan. They will take the court at Wallace on Monday against Brooks at 1:30 p.m. Colby is a junior and Skyler is a sophomore.
Ty is the son of Marty and Robyn Hutto. Colby and Skyler are the sons of Matt and Alesha Hutto. Marty and Matt are brothers.
Robyn is the athletic director and volleyball coach at Lawrence County. Her father is Royal Carpenter, who has been co-head coach for the Lawrence County boys for the last three seasons.
Alesha is the volleyball coach at West Morgan.
Baseball is a pretty big deal for the family, too. Ty, Colby and Skyler are three of the top players in the area. Marty is the head baseball coach at West Morgan. Matt is an assistant baseball coach at Lawrence County.
DHCA boys face future
Bama football player
When Decatur Heritage Christian Academy fans scan the opposing players before Monday’s game 1A championship game, it’s a good bet that No. 23 for Pickens County stands out.
He’s Jah-Marien Latham, who signed in December to play football at Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 280 pounder can dominate around the rim for the Tornadoes.
Lathm is a rare Alabama signee from the state’s classification for the smallest schools, but he’s not the only one this year. Alabama also signed Lanett’s Kristian Story, who was honored as Alabama’s Mr. Football.
Story also plays basketball. Lanett is playing Cornerstone today for the Southeast Regional Class 1A championship.
Rare contest between
two female coaches
The field of high school basketball coaches is dominated by men. That’s true for even the girls teams. It’s rare when there is a game between two teams both coached by women.
The Northwest Regional will have one Monday when Deshler and Priceville meet in the Class 4A semifinals at noon. The legendary Jana Killen will be coaching the Deshler Tigers against the Priceville Bulldogs, who are coached by Terrie Nelson.
There will be another female coach vs. female coach matchup on Tuesday in the Class 2A finals when Chasta Chamness coaches Hatton against Tammy West’ Cold Springs team.
