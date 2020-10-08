• Austin at Huntsville
• Hazel Green at Decatur
• Muscle Shoals at Hartselle
• Central at Priceville
• Decatur Heritage at R.A. Hubbard
--
Stacy Long
Austin
Decatur
Muscle Shoals
Priceville
Decatur Heritage
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 24-11
--
David Elwell
Austin
Decatur
Muscle Shoals
Priceville
Decatur Heritage
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 24-11
--
Caleb Suggs
Austin
Decatur
Hartselle
Priceville
Decatur Heritage
Last week: 5-0
Overall: 26-9
