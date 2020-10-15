Ellis Dickman
Decatur
The sophomore tossed two touchdown passes (61 and 19 yards) in Decatur's 28-0 win over Hazel Green. He finished the game 6 of 10 passing for 110 yards.
--
Jamarrie Washington
Decatur
The junior caught a pair of touchdown passes in Decatur's win over Hazel Green, finishing with three catches for 86 yards.
--
Quincy Crittendon
Austin
The senior passed for 248 yards and three touchdowns in Austin's 40-7 win over Huntsville.
--
Tre Shackelford
Austin
The senior had four touchdowns against Huntsville, three receiving and one rushing, and finished with 163 receiving yards.
--
Ri Fletcher
Hartselle
The freshman had nine carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yard touchdown run that sparked the Tigers to a 35-9 win over Class 6A No. 10 Muscle Shoals.
--
Jordan Scott
Athens
The senior tossed four touchdown passes in the first half of a 47-14 win over Buckhorn. The Golden Eagles quarterback did not play in the second half.
--
Colin Patterson
West Limestone
The sophomore was efficient in a 37-6 win over Wilson, completing 16 of 21 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.
--
Dylan Parker
Danville
The senior rushed for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a win over Elkmont.
--
Dillon Parris
East Limestone
The senior completed 10 of 11 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-14 win over Ardmore.
