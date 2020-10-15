D201010 decatur vs hazel green (copy)

Decatur quarterback Ellis Dickman threw two touchdown passes last Friday against Hazel Green in a 28-0 win. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

Ellis Dickman

Decatur

The sophomore tossed two touchdown passes (61 and 19 yards) in Decatur's 28-0 win over Hazel Green. He finished the game 6 of 10 passing for 110 yards.

--

Jamarrie Washington

Decatur

The junior caught a pair of touchdown passes in Decatur's win over Hazel Green, finishing with three catches for 86 yards.

--

Quincy Crittendon

Austin

The senior passed for 248 yards and three touchdowns in Austin's 40-7 win over Huntsville.

--

Tre Shackelford

Austin

The senior had four touchdowns against Huntsville, three receiving and one rushing, and finished with 163 receiving yards.

--

Ri Fletcher

Hartselle

The freshman had nine carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yard touchdown run that sparked the Tigers to a 35-9 win over Class 6A No. 10 Muscle Shoals.

--

Jordan Scott

Athens

The senior tossed four touchdown passes in the first half of a 47-14 win over Buckhorn. The Golden Eagles quarterback did not play in the second half.

--

Colin Patterson

West Limestone

The sophomore was efficient in a 37-6 win over Wilson, completing 16 of 21 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

--

Dylan Parker

Danville

The senior rushed for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a win over Elkmont.

--

Dillon Parris

East Limestone

The senior completed 10 of 11 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-14 win over Ardmore.

