Lay of the land
The Priceville Bulldogs are again in Class 4A Region 8, along with West Morgan, as well as Brooks, Wilson, Rogers, Central-Florence, Deshler and West Limestone.
---
Head coach
Chris Foster will be entering his third season, which is also his third as a head coach overall. The Bulldogs are 14-8 with one trip to the playoffs under Foster.
---
Last season
Priceville (6-4, 3-4) missed the playoffs, finishing fifth in the region behind West Limestone, Deshler, Central and Brooks
The Bulldogs averaged 31.8 points per game, up from 29.7 the previous season when they went 8-4. They allowed an average of 24.6 points per game.
---
Last three seasons
Priceville has gone 16-16 under two head coaches in the past three seasons — 14-8 under Foster and 2-8 under Jason Simmons.
---
Words to grow on
"There were a lot of lessons learned from our schedule last year," Foster said. "I think the big thing for our team is to take it one game at a time, because it was a grind. This region is tough, there's a lot of power run teams, and a lot of Wing-T type teams."
Priceville started with five wins in its first six games. However, the Bulldogs dropped three of their last four, two by a combined eight points (20-14 to Central Florence and 23-21 to Deshler). Region champion West Limestone was the other loss. Priceville had five games decided by seven points or less.
"I think that we learned to make the big plays when needed. We did that in our (42-35) win against Brooks, but we didn't do it in some of the other games and it really cost us," Foster said. "We had five one-possession games in the fourth quarter, we won two and lost three. So, we have to find a way to win more of those."
---
Quarterback
Jackson Prickett will take over this year for Priceville after Wyatt Hurt graduated. Hurt passed for 438 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Bulldogs have been a run-heavy Wing-T style offense for the past two seasons, and while that will still be the case, there may be some changes this fall.
"We will still be predominantly run, but hopefully we'll be able to mix in the pass more. I've been really pleased with the growth of Prickett from spring until now."
---
Offense
The Bulldogs will have to replace a few key players this year. Chief among them will be running back Jerry Burton.
Burton exploded onto the scene in 2019 as a junior, rushing for over 2,000 yards. That earned him the Decatur Daily 1A-4A Player of the Year honor. He didn’t quite reach the same mark last year, but still finished with 1,246 yards and 15 touchdowns.
"When you lose the productivity of someone like Jerry, I don't think you can just expect just one person to come in and replace that," Foster said.
Fortunately for the Bulldogs, a part of the reason Burton's numbers were down from 2019 was the emergence of another strong runner. Xander Gaines rushed for 711 yards and seven touchdowns, primarily from the wingback position.
---
Defense
Just like on offense, the Bulldogs will have to replace players along the defensive front. They will also have to replace John Looney, who finished second on the team in tackles last year.
Jake Langlois, who led the team with 111 tackles a season ago, will be back at linebacker, as will Mason Cartee. William Baker, who led the team with five interceptions, will return in the secondary, as will Xander Gaines and Tristan Holmes.
---
Must-see games
Priceville plays three games against fellow Morgan County teams, but the biggest will be a region game against West Morgan on Sept. 3. The two teams have met every year since 2010, in what has become a big rivalry. West Morgan won five straight from 2011-15, but the two teams have split the past six meetings.
---
Final word
"I think this being my third straight year will allow this team to continue to move forward," Foster said. "There's no change, no new terminology, and they know what the expectation level is in the weight room and on the field."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.