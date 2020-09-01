Over 70 teams from around the Southeast will be in Decatur this weekend competing on the soccer fields at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex.
It’s all part of the Alabama Labor Day Cup to be played Saturday and Sunday. The event offers competition for U10-U19 boys and girls.
This is the third year for Decatur to host the Labor Day Cup. The tournament was in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, from 2012 to 2017.
Parking passes for the weekend are $10 for each vehicle.
Coaches, athletes and guests are expected to follow all local, state and federal COVID-19 guidelines.
