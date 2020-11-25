Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• McNeese State at Nebraska, 11 a.m., BTN
• George Washington at Navy, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Oakland at Xavier, 11 a.m., FS1
• North Carolina A&T at Illinois, 1 p.m., BTN
• Illinois State at Ohio State, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Crossover Classic: St. Mary's vs. Memphis, Quarterfinal, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Drake at Kansas State, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Northwest at Oregon State, 2 p.m., PAC-12N
• North Carolina Central at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN
• Oklahoma State at Texas (Arlington), 3 p.m., ESPN
• Bowling Green at Michigan, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Maryland (Baltimore County) at Georgetown, 3 p.m., FS1
• Crossover Classic: Western Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Utah Valley at Stanford, 4 p.m., PAC-12N
• College of Charleston at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Eastern Michigan at Michigan State, 5 p.m., BTN
• Space Coast Challenge: Liberty vs. Purdue, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Western Michigan at Butler, 5 p.m., FS1
• Morehead State at Kentucky, 5 p.m., SECN
• 2K Empire Classic: Arizona State vs. Rhode island, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
• South Dakota State vs. West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• St. Peter's at St. John's, 6 p.m., FS2
• Northern Arizona at Arizona, 6 p.m., PAC-12N
• Tennessee Tech at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN
• Central Connecticut State at Connecticut, 7 p.m., FS1
• Space Coast Challenge: Clemson vs. Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• 2K Empire Classic: Villanova vs. Boston College, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• Crossover Classic: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Utah State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, 9 p.m., BTN
• Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Marquette, 9 p.m., FS1
• UCLA vs. San Diego State, 10 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Longwood at Duke, 11 a.m., ACCN
• North Florida at North Carolina State, 1 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Mississippi at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPNU
