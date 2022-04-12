Braves 041122

The Atlanta Braves continue their series against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Florida at Florida St., 6 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE GOLF

• The Western Intercollegiate: Second Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Clemson at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

• Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., MLBN

• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• San Diego at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., TBS

NBA

• Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Cleveland at Brooklyn, 6 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference Play-In Round: LA Clippers at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Real Madrid, Quarterfinal Leg 2, 2 p.m., CBS

• CONCACAF Champions League: Pumas UNAM at Cruz Azul, Semifinal Leg 2, 9 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, 6 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

