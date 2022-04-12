Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Florida at Florida St., 6 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Western Intercollegiate: Second Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Clemson at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., MLBN
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• San Diego at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., TBS
NBA
• Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Cleveland at Brooklyn, 6 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Play-In Round: LA Clippers at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Real Madrid, Quarterfinal Leg 2, 2 p.m., CBS
• CONCACAF Champions League: Pumas UNAM at Cruz Azul, Semifinal Leg 2, 9 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, 6 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
