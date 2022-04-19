Matt Olson 041822

Matt Olson and the Braves continue their series at the Dodgers on Tuesday. [KYUSUNG GONG/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Kentucky at Louisville, 4 p.m., ACCN

• Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SECN

• Arizona at Creighton, 8 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

• PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., TBS, Bally Sports Southeast

NBA

• Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 2, 7:30 p.m., NBATV

• Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 2, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• The German Cup: SC Freiburg at Hamburg SV, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Coppa Italia: AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinal Leg 2, 2 p.m., CBSSN

• Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool, 2 p.m., USA

TENNIS

• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., FM-93.9

