Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Kentucky at Louisville, 4 p.m., ACCN
• Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SECN
• Arizona at Creighton, 8 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
• PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., TBS, Bally Sports Southeast
NBA
• Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 2, 7:30 p.m., NBATV
• Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 2, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• The German Cup: SC Freiburg at Hamburg SV, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Coppa Italia: AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinal Leg 2, 2 p.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool, 2 p.m., USA
TENNIS
• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., FM-93.9
