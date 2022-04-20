Today on TV
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Virginia Tech at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• PFL 1: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights (Main Card), 8 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Atlanta at LA Dodgers, 2 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Regional Coverage: San Francisco at NY Mets, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle (Joined in Progress), 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 2, 6 p.m., TNT
• Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 3, 7 p.m., NBATV
• Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 2, 8:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Dallas at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• The German Cup: FC Union Berlin at RB Leipzig, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea, 1:45 p.m., USA
• The Italian Cup: Fiorentina at Juventus, Semifinal Leg 2, 2 p.m., CBSSN
• The Brazil Cup: Brasiliense at Atlético Mineiro, Third Round Leg 1, 4:50 p.m., FS2
• The Brazil Cup: Corinthians at Portuguesa, Third Round Leg 1, 7:20 p.m., FS2
• Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at LA Dodgers, 2 p.m., FM-93.9
