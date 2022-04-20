76ers 041922

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers play at the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. The Sixers lead the five-game series 2-0. [MATT SLOCUM/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Virginia Tech at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

• PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• PFL 1: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights (Main Card), 8 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• Atlanta at LA Dodgers, 2 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Regional Coverage: San Francisco at NY Mets, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle (Joined in Progress), 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 2, 6 p.m., TNT

• Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 3, 7 p.m., NBATV

• Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 2, 8:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Dallas at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m., NHLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• The German Cup: FC Union Berlin at RB Leipzig, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea, 1:45 p.m., USA

• The Italian Cup: Fiorentina at Juventus, Semifinal Leg 2, 2 p.m., CBSSN

• The Brazil Cup: Brasiliense at Atlético Mineiro, Third Round Leg 1, 4:50 p.m., FS2

• The Brazil Cup: Corinthians at Portuguesa, Third Round Leg 1, 7:20 p.m., FS2

• Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at LA Dodgers, 2 p.m., FM-93.9

