agate Sports on TV, Radio: April 20, 2023 Apr 20, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Joel Embiid and the 76ers take on the Nets in Game 3 of their playoff series on Thursday. Today on TVCOLLEGE BASEBALL• Arkansas at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN• Florida at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPNUCOLLEGE SOFTBALL• Florida St. at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN2• Oklahoma St. at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN2GOLF• LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., GOLF• PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF• DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, 10 p.m., GOLFHORSE RACING• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2IIHF MEN'S HOCKEY• World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Latvia, Group B, 9 a.m., NHLNMLB• Minnesota at Boston, 12:30 p.m., MLBN• LA Angels at NY Yankees (Joined in Progress), 3:30 p.m., MLBN• LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 6:30 p.m., MLBN• NY Mets at San Francisco, 9:30 p.m., MLBNNBA• Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., TNT• Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 3, 9 p.m., TNT• Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 3, 9:30 p.m., NBATVNHL• Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN• Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., TBS• Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 2, 8:30 p.m., ESPN• Western Conference First Round: Winnipeg at Vegas, Game 2, 9 p.m., TBSTENNIS• Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS 