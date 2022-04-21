Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SECN
• Missouri at LSU, 7 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Clemson at Florida St., 7 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, First Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The LA Open, First Round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
MLB
• Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Detroit, noon, MLBN
• Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Miami, 5:30 p.m., MLBN
• Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 3, 8 p.m., NBATV
• Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 3, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Southampton at Burnley, 1:45 p.m., USA
TENNIS
• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.