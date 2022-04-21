Grizzlies 042022

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies play at the Minnesota Timerwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs on Thursday. [BRANDON DILL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SECN

• Missouri at LSU, 7 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Clemson at Florida St., 7 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, First Round, 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The LA Open, First Round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2

MLB

• Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Detroit, noon, MLBN

• Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Miami, 5:30 p.m., MLBN

• Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 3, 8 p.m., NBATV

• Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 3, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Southampton at Burnley, 1:45 p.m., USA

TENNIS

• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

