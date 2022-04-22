Embiid 042122

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) celebrates the 76ers' overtime win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. The 76ers will try for a series sweep Saturday. [NATHAN DENETTE/THE CANADIAN PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: Practice, 6:25 a.m., ESPN2

• Formula 1: Qualifying, 9:55 a.m., ESPN2

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 4:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Auburn at Mississippi St., 5:30 p.m., SECN

• Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Second Round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

NBA

• Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 3, 6:10 p.m., ESPN

• Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 3, 7:30 p.m., ABC

• Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 3, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

USFL

• Michigan vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m., USA

Today on radio

MLB

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: Practice, 5:35 a.m., ESPN2

• Formula 1: Qualifying, 9:25 a.m., ESPN

• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 10 a.m., FS1

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, 3 p.m., FOX

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SECN

• Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• LSU at Georgia, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Arkansas at Florida, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Mississippi at South Carolina, 2 p.m., SECN

• Texas at Oklahoma St., 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)

• PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Third Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Chicago at Minnesota, 3 p.m., FS1

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

NBA

• First-Round Playoff: Philadelphia at Toronto, 1 p.m., TNT

• First-Round Playoff: Dallas at Utah, 3:30 p.m., TNT

• First-Round Playoff: Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• First-Round Playoff: Memphis at Minnesota, 9 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• NY Rangers at Boston, 2 p.m., ABC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, 6:30 p.m., USA

• Premier League: Watford at Manchester City, 9 a.m., USA

• Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich, 11:25 a.m., ABC

• Premier League: Tottenham at Brentford, 11:30 a.m., NBC

• MLS: Chicago FC at Minnesota United FC, 4 p.m., ESPN

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington at North Carolina, noon, CBS

USFL

• Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, 11 a.m., FOX

• Birmingham vs. Houston, 6 p.m., FS1

Saturday on radio

MLB

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

