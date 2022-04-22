Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, 6:25 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: Qualifying, 9:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 4:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Auburn at Mississippi St., 5:30 p.m., SECN
• Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Second Round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
NBA
• Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 3, 6:10 p.m., ESPN
• Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 3, 7:30 p.m., ABC
• Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 3, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
USFL
• Michigan vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m., USA
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, 5:35 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: Qualifying, 9:25 a.m., ESPN
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 10 a.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, 3 p.m., FOX
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SECN
• Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• LSU at Georgia, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Arkansas at Florida, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Mississippi at South Carolina, 2 p.m., SECN
• Texas at Oklahoma St., 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Third Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Chicago at Minnesota, 3 p.m., FS1
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
NBA
• First-Round Playoff: Philadelphia at Toronto, 1 p.m., TNT
• First-Round Playoff: Dallas at Utah, 3:30 p.m., TNT
• First-Round Playoff: Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• First-Round Playoff: Memphis at Minnesota, 9 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• NY Rangers at Boston, 2 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, 6:30 p.m., USA
• Premier League: Watford at Manchester City, 9 a.m., USA
• Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich, 11:25 a.m., ABC
• Premier League: Tottenham at Brentford, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• MLS: Chicago FC at Minnesota United FC, 4 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington at North Carolina, noon, CBS
USFL
• Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, 11 a.m., FOX
• Birmingham vs. Houston, 6 p.m., FS1
--
Saturday on radio
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
