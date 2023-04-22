Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• LSU at Mississippi, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Alabama at Missouri, 5 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• South Carolina at Georgia, 11 a.m., SECN
• Texas A&M at Mississippi, 1 p.m., SECN
• Florida at Tennessee, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Auburn at Alabama, 3 p.m., SECN
• Arkansas at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Mississippi St. at LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, 2 p.m. (GOLF) and 3 p.m. (NBC)
MLB
• Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., FOX
• Houston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
NBA
• Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, Game 4, noon, TNT
• Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 4, 2:30 p.m., TNT
• Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Miami, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 3, 9 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Winnipeg, Game 3, 3 p.m., TBS
• Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3, 6 p.m., TBS
• Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Rangers, Game 3, 7 p.m., ABC
• Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 3, 9 p.m., TBS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Houston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Sunday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, 2 p.m., FOX
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Vanderbilt at Tennessee, noon, ESPN2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Auburn at Alabama, 11:30 a.m., ESPN
• Florida at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m. (GOLF) and 3 p.m. (NBC)
MLB
• Houston at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m., Bally Sports South
• NY Mets at San Francisco, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Eastern Conference First Round: Cleveland at New York, Game 4, noon, ABC
• Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 4, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Atlanta, Game 4, 6 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: Denver at Minnesota, Game 4, 8:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 4, noon, TNT
• Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 4, 2:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 4, 5:30 p.m., TBS
• Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4, 8 p.m., TBS
--
Sunday on radio
MLB
• Houston at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
NBA
• Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Miami, Game 4, 6 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 4, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Rangers, Game 4, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4, 6:30 p.m., TBS
• Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Winnipeg, Game 4, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 4, 9 p.m., TBS
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
