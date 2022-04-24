Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN
• FIM Motocross: The MX2, 8 a.m., CBSSN
• NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, 2 p.m., FOX
• MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal, 4 p.m., CNBC
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Georgia at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• North Carolina at Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Jackson St. Spring Game, 5 p.m., ESPNU
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
• Southeastern Tournament: Finals, 7 a.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Ohio St. at Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• LSU at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Missouri at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
• Southeastern Tournament: Finals, 1 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
• Southeastern Tournament: Finals, 3:30 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m., (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Final Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
MLB
• Regional Coverage: Boston at Tampa Bay, noon, MLBN
• Miami at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 4, noon, ABC
• Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 4, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 4, 6 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 4, 8:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Everton at Liverpool, 10:30 a.m., USA
• MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF, noon, ESPN
• MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• MLS: LA FC at FC Cincinnati, 4 p.m., FS1
• Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna, 6:55 p.m., FS2
• Liga MX: Querétaro at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FASL: Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur, noon, CNBC
• NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Racing Louisville FC at Houston, Group C, 5 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Finals, 6 a.m., TENNIS
USFL
• New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, 2 p.m., NBC
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 11:05 a.m., FM-93.9
• Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Missouri at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
NBA
• First Round: Boston at Brooklyn, Game 4, 6 p.m., TNT
• First Round: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 5, 6 p.m., NBATV
• First Round: Utah at Dallas, Game 5, 8:30 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace, 2 p.m., USA
