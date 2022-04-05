Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Georgia at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Loyola Marymount at UCLA, 8 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Penn St. at Ohio St., 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Northwestern at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ACCN
MLB
• Spring Training: Detroit vs. NY Yankees, noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: Cleveland vs. Colorado,3 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
• LA Lakers at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m., NBATV
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Manchester City, Quarterfinal Leg 1, 2 p.m., CBS
• CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Pumas UNAM, Semifinal Leg 1, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., TENNIS
