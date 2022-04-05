Gannis 040422

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks play at the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. [AARON GASH/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Georgia at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Loyola Marymount at UCLA, 8 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Penn St. at Ohio St., 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., BTN

• Northwestern at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ACCN

MLB 

• Spring Training: Detroit vs. NY Yankees, noon, MLBN

• Spring Training: Cleveland vs. Colorado,3 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

• LA Lakers at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m., NBATV

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Manchester City, Quarterfinal Leg 1, 2 p.m., CBS

• CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Pumas UNAM, Semifinal Leg 1, 9  p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., TENNIS

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.