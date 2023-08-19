Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, 11:30 a.m., USA
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, 2:30 p.m., USA
CFL
• Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
• DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, 7:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, 2 p.m. (GOLF) and 3 p.m. (NBC)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes Day, noon and 5 p.m. (FS2) and 2 p.m. (FOX)
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: Bayamo (Cuba) vs. Sydney (Australia), International Bracket - Elimination Game, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: Media (Pa.) vs. Gray (Maine), United States Bracket - Elimination Game, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: Brno (Czech Republic) vs. Regina (Saskatchewan), International Bracket - Elimination Game, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: Henderson (Nev.) vs. New Albany (Ohio), United States Bracket - Elimination Game, 5 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Boston at NY Yankees, noon, FS1
• Milwaukee at Texas, 3 p.m., FS1
• NY Mets at St. Louis, 6 p.m., MLBN
• San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Tampa Bay at LA Angels, 10 p.m., MLBN
NFL
• Preseason: Jacksonville at Detroit, noon, NFLN
• Preseason: Miami at Houston, 3 p.m., NFLN
• Preseason: Chicago at Indianapolis, 6 p.m., NFLN
• Preseason: Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m., NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Scottish League Cup: Greenock Morton at Rangers, Second Round, 6:25 a.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: Bournemouth at Liverpool, 9 a.m., USA
• Bundesliga: Cologne at Borussia Dortmund, 11 a.m., ABC
• Serie A: Napoli at Frosinone, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN
• USL Championship: Las Vegas FC at Detroit City FC, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• USL Championship: New Mexico United at San Diego SC, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. Australia, Third-Place Match, 3 a.m., FOX
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Nichols, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Urtez vs. Team Alexander, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Semifinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Semifinal, Women’s Doubles Final, 5 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• World Championships: Day 1, 3:30 a.m. to noon (CNBC) and 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
WNBA
• Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 2 p.m., ABC
--
Today on radio
MLB
• San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Sunday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, 2 p.m., USA
CFL
• B.C. at Saskatchewan, 6 p.m., CBSSN
FIBA MEN'S BASKETBALL
• Exhibition: U.S. vs. Germany, 11 a.m., FOX
GOLF
• DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, 5 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, 11 a.m. (GOLF) and 1 p.m. (CBS)
• USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, 2 p.m. (GOLF) and 3 p.m. (NBC)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: International Bracket - Elimination Game, 8 a.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: United States Bracket - Elimination Game, 10 a.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: International Bracket - Elimination Game, noon, ESPN
• Little League World Series: United States Bracket - Elimination Game, 1 p.m., ABC
MLB
• Boston at NY Yankees, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• San Francisco at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa., 6 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
NFL
• Preseason: New Orleans at LA Chargers, 6:05 p.m., NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United, 10:30 a.m., USA
• MLS: Columbus Crew SC at FC Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• MLS: Austin FC at St. Louis City FC, 8:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, 5 a.m., FOX
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Urtez, 1 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Doubles Final, 11 a.m., TENNIS
• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Singles Final, 3:30 p.m., TENNIS
• Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP, Early Rounds, 6 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• World Championships: Day 2, 2:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (CNBC) and 11 a.m. (NBC)
WNBA
• Dallas at Washington, 2 p.m., NBATV
• Connecticut at Chicago, 4 p.m., NBATV
• Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m., NBATV
--
Sunday on radio
MLB
• San Francisco at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: International Bracket, noon and 4 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: United States Bracket, 2 p.m. (ESPN) and 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
MLB
• Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., FS1
• NY Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
NFL
• Preseason: Baltimore at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN
TRACK AND FIELD
• World Championships: Day 3, noon, USA
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• NY Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.