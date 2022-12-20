Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Georgetown at UConn, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Marquette at Providence, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Jackson St. at Alabama, 6 p.m., SECN
• Seton Hall at Xavier, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Jumpman Invitational: Florida vs. Oklahoma, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
• UC San Diego at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Jumpman Invitational: Michigan vs. North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: E. Michigan vs. San Jose St., 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
• City of Palms Classic: Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• City of Palms Classic: TBD, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
• Golden State at New York, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m., TNT
NBA G-LEAGUE
• Winter Showcase: Santa Cruz vs. Fort Wayne, 2 p.m., NBATV
• Winter Showcase, 7:30 p.m., NBATV
• Winter Showcase, 10 p.m., NBATV
• Winter Showcase: G-League Ignite vs. Motor City, 10:30 p.m. ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• SPFL: Rangers at Aberdeen, 1:55 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• World Tennis League: Hawks vs. Falcons, 8 a.m., TENNIS
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Alabama at Ole Miss, 2 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
• Jackson State at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
