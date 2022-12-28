Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UNC-Wilmington at Monmouth, 4 p.m., CBSSN
• Tennessee at Mississippi, 4 p.m., SECN
• Villanova at UConn, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Davidson at Fordham, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Florida at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Mercer at Samford, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Kentucky at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN
• Colorado St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Arkansas at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Houston at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Xavier at St. John's, 8 p.m., FS1
• Alabama at Mississippi St., 8 p.m., SECN
• Wyoming at Fresno St., 10 p.m., CBSSN
• Air Force at San Diego St., 10 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Military Bowl Presented by Peraton: UCF vs. Duke, 1 p.m., ESPN
• The AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
• The San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: Oregon vs. North Carolina, 7 p.m., FOX
• The TaxAct Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi, 8 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• LA Lakers at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBATV
• Denver at Sacramento, 9 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• Boston at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Calgary at Seattle, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• SPFL: Celtic at Hibernian, 1:55 p.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United, 2 p.m., USA
TENNIS
• United Cup: Group Stage, including USA vs. Czech Rep., 7 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Tennessee at Mississippi, 4 p.m., FM-98.3
• Florida at Auburn, 6 p.m., FM-94.9
• Alabama at Mississippi St., 8 p.m., FM-93.9
