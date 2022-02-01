Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Boston College at Virginia, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Creighton at UConn, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Rutgers at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN
• Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Kansas at Iowa St., 6 p.m., ESPN
• Michigan St. at Maryland, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• South Carolina at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Texas A&M at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN
• North Carolina at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Seton Hall at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Nebraska at Michigan, 8 p.m., BTN
• Providence at St. John's, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Alabama at Auburn, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Texas at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Tulsa at Wichita St., 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Mississippi at LSU, 8 p.m., SECN
• California at Stanford, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
• Nevada at UNLV, 9:30 p.m., FS1
• Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m., CBSSN
NBA
• Washington at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
• Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Auburn, 8 p.m., FM-93.9
