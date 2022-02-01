Auburn 013122

The Auburn men's basketball team hosts Alabama on Tuesday night. [BUTCH DILL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Boston College at Virginia, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Creighton at UConn, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Rutgers at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN

• Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Kansas at Iowa St., 6 p.m., ESPN

• Michigan St. at Maryland, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• South Carolina at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Texas A&M at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN

• North Carolina at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Seton Hall at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m., FS1

• Nebraska at Michigan, 8 p.m., BTN

• Providence at St. John's, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Alabama at Auburn, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Texas at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Tulsa at Wichita St., 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Mississippi at LSU, 8 p.m., SECN

• California at Stanford, 9 p.m., PAC-12N

• Nevada at UNLV, 9:30 p.m., FS1

• Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m., CBSSN

NBA

• Washington at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9 p.m., TNT

TENNIS

• Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

• Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Alabama at Auburn, 8 p.m., FM-93.9

