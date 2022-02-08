Auburn MBB 020722

Devan Cambridge and Auburn plays at Arkansas on Tuesday. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• North Carolina at Clemson, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Marquette at UConn, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Wisconsin at Michigan St., 6 p.m., BTN

• Rhode Island at VCU, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Kentucky at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Auburn at Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Oklahoma St. at TCU, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• LSU at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SECN

• Syracuse at Boston College, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Villanova at St. John's, 7:30 p.m., FS1

• Indiana at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN

• Butler at Creighton, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Illinois at Purdue, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Michigan at Penn St., 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Wichita St. at UCF, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Missouri at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SECN

• Pacific at Southern Cal, 9 p.m., PAC-12N

• Colorado St. at Nevada, 10 p.m., CBSSN

• UCLA at Stanford, 10 p.m., ESPN2

• St. Mary's (Cal) at Santa Clara, 10 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

• Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Milwaukee at LA Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• FIFA Club World Cup: Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly, Semifinal, 10:20 a.m., FS2

• Premier League: Manchester United at Burnley, 2 p.m., USA

TENNIS

• Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

