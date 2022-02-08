Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Carolina at Clemson, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Marquette at UConn, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Wisconsin at Michigan St., 6 p.m., BTN
• Rhode Island at VCU, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Kentucky at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Auburn at Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Oklahoma St. at TCU, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• LSU at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SECN
• Syracuse at Boston College, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Villanova at St. John's, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Indiana at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN
• Butler at Creighton, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Illinois at Purdue, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Michigan at Penn St., 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Wichita St. at UCF, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Missouri at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SECN
• Pacific at Southern Cal, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
• Colorado St. at Nevada, 10 p.m., CBSSN
• UCLA at Stanford, 10 p.m., ESPN2
• St. Mary's (Cal) at Santa Clara, 10 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
• Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Milwaukee at LA Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA Club World Cup: Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly, Semifinal, 10:20 a.m., FS2
• Premier League: Manchester United at Burnley, 2 p.m., USA
TENNIS
• Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.