Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Providence at DePaul, 1:30 p.m., FS1
• Cincinnati at Temple, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Tulsa at SMU, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Maryland at Michigan, 3:30 p.m., FS1
• Memphis at Tulane, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Belmont at S. Illinois, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Butler at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Villanova at Xavier, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Alabama at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SECN
• Nebraska at Indiana, noon, ESPN
• Davidson at Fordham, 1 a.m., CBSSN
• Florida at Texas A&M, 1 p.m., SECN
• Air Force at New Mexico, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Missouri at Auburn, 3 p.m., SECN
• Mississippi at Mississippi St., 5 p.m., SECN
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2
NBA G-LEAGUE
• G-League Ignite at Birmingham, 2 p.m., NBATV
NFL
• Denver at Kansas City, noon, CBS
• Arizona at Atlanta, noon, FOX
• San Francisco at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m., FOX
• Minnesota at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m., NBC
NHL
• NY Rangers at Florida, 4 p.m., NHLN
• NY Islanders at Seattle, 7 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• United Cup: Group Stage, including USA vs. Germany; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds, 7 p.m., TENNIS
--
Monday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Illinois, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• The Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue, noon, ABC
• The Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. Southern Cal, noon, ESPN
• The Rose Bowl: Penn St. vs. Utah, 4 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Buffalo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m., ABC
• Buffalo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Winter Classic: Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 1 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Liverpool at Brentford, 11:30 a.m., USA
--
Monday on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Bellarmine at North Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM103.5
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.