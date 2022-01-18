Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Baylor at West Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• North Carolina at Miami, 6 p.m., ACCN
• IUPUI at Ohio St., 6 p.m., BTN
• Davidson at VCU, CBSSN, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Kansas at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Maryland at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Missouri at Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Butler at UConn, 6 p.m., FS1
• South Carolina at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN
• Clemson at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN
• Wisconsin at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN
• Air Force at Boise St., 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Duke at Florida St., 8 p.m., ESPN
• Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SECN
• Utah St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Duke at Miami, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Virginia at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCN
MEN'S SOCCER
• SPFL: Glasgow at FC Aberdeen, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion, 2 p.m., USA
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped), 1 p.m., ESPN2
• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, 8 p.m., ESPN2
