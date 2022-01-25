Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Richmond at Rhode Island, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Alabama at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• Michigan St. at Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Clemson at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Cincinnati at Temple, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• DePaul at Villanova, 6 p.m., FS1
• Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Maryland at Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN
• Georgetown at UConn, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Auburn at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 8 p.m. ESPN
• Texas at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Nevada at Colorado St., 8 p.m., FS1
• Colorado at Oregon, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
• Arizona at UCLA, 10 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Iowa at Penn St., 5 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Southwestern Invitational: Second Round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Class Announcement, 3 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• LA Lakers at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Dallas at Golden State, 9 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., FM-93.9
