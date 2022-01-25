Alabama MBB 012422

Alabama forward Noah Gurley (0) and guard Jaden Shackelford (5) high-five after the team's win over LSU last week. [VASHA HUNT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Richmond at Rhode Island, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Alabama at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SECN

• Michigan St. at Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Clemson at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Cincinnati at Temple, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• DePaul at Villanova, 6 p.m., FS1

• Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Maryland at Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN

• Georgetown at UConn, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Auburn at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SECN

• Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 8 p.m. ESPN

• Texas at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Nevada at Colorado St., 8 p.m., FS1

• Colorado at Oregon, 9 p.m., PAC-12N

• Arizona at UCLA, 10 p.m., ESPN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Iowa at Penn St., 5 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE GOLF

• The Southwestern Invitational: Second Round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Class Announcement, 3 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• LA Lakers at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Dallas at Golden State, 9 p.m., TNT

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., ESPN2

--

Today on radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Alabama at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., FM-93.9

