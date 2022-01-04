Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Ohio at Akron, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Auburn at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• NC State at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Michigan at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN
• Kentucky at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Oklahoma at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Texas A&M at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Illinois at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FS1
• Seton Hall at Butler, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Georgia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m., ACCN
• Kansas at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Tulsa at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Providence at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETALL
• Michigan at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas St., 8 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.., NBATV
• Sacramento at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBATV
TENNIS
• ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m. and 5 p.m., TENNIS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.