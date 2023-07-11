agate Sports on TV, Radio: July 11, 2023 Jul 11, 2023 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The mascots could make a showing at the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday. [TED WARREN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVMLB• 2023 All-Star Batting Practice, 5 p.m., MLBN• MLB All-Star Game: National League vs. American League, 7 p.m., FOXNBA• Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 5 p.m., ESPNU• Summer League: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, 5:30 p.m., NBATV• Summer League: Phoenix vs. New Orleans, 7 p.m., ESPN2• Summer League: Portland vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., NBATV• Summer League: Chicago vs. Sacramento, 9 p.m., ESPN2• Summer League: Washington vs. San Antonio, 9:30 p.m., NBATVMEN'S SOCCER• CPL: Pacific FC at HFX Wanderers FC, 5 p.m., FS2TENNIS• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, 7 a.m. (ESPN and ESPN2) and 11 a.m. (ESPN and ESPN2)WNBA• Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Tennis Baseball Linguistics Basketball Electronics × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew zoning ordinance would ban front yard parkingNew owner of Cross-Eyed Owl wants to stay local3rd Friday canceled for July; organizer cites concerns over unruly youths at eventPrep softball: Red Raiders hire former Sparkman coachAcademy of Craft Training partners with AIDB to open new Decatur facilityLocal residents enjoy Spirit of America FestivalMarketing survey to show whether DU customers want fiber internetLightning strikes twice: Residents of 2 homes on same street flee firesMorgan County Restaurant RatingsMother of defendant in case of Somerville murder claims victim sexually assaulted her as a child Images Videos CommentedMarketing survey to show whether DU customers want fiber internet (3)Should it be legal to shoot fireworks within city limits? (2)EDITORIAL: Tuberville's grandstanding disrespects military (2)3rd Friday canceled for July; organizer cites concerns over unruly youths at event (2)Local businesses worry about loss of another downtown parking lot (1)Distracted driving bill signed into law (1)Mike Sims (1)New $700,000 HVAC systems among improvements at Princess Theatre (1)After three years of construction, new West Morgan High about to open (1)EDITORIAL: Opioid settlement should go to fight opioid crisis (1)New zoning ordinance would ban front yard parking (1)Judge's order limits government contact with social media operators, raises disinformation questions (1)Demolition of former Decatur Country Club building underway (1)Police: Juveniles injured in accidental shootings at Wilson Morgan Park (1)The heat is on — and I don’t like It (1) Online Poll Should downtown merchants have a curfew for minors unaccompanied by an adult during 3rd Friday? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition Decatur Daily Click Here
