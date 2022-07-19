Today on TV
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, 111 miles, 7 a.m., USA
MLB
• All-Star Batting Practice, 4 p.m., MLBN
• MLB All-Star Game: American League vs. National League, 7 p.m., FOX
TENNIS
• Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• World Championships: Day 5 - Evening Session, 10:35 p.m., USA
WNBA
• New York at Connecticut, 10:30 a.m., NBATV
• Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., NBATV
• Indiana at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.