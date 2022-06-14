Braves 061322

Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves continue their three-game series against the Washington National on Tuesday. [DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MLB

• Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., TBS

• Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports South

• LA Angels at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., TBS

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Armenia vs. Scotland, Group E, 11 a.m., FS2

• FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Costa Rica vs. New Zealand, Final, 1 p.m., FS2

• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Germany vs. Italy, Group C, 1:30 p.m., FS1

• CPL: York United FC at Atlético Ottawa, 6 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF Nations League Group Stage: El Salvador vs. U.S., Group D, 9 p.m., FS1

• CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at FC Edmonton, 9 p.m., FS1

SOFTBALL

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Chidester, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Chidester, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m., ESPN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9

