Today on TV
MLB
• Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., TBS
• Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
• LA Angels at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., TBS
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Armenia vs. Scotland, Group E, 11 a.m., FS2
• FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Costa Rica vs. New Zealand, Final, 1 p.m., FS2
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Germany vs. Italy, Group C, 1:30 p.m., FS1
• CPL: York United FC at Atlético Ottawa, 6 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Nations League Group Stage: El Salvador vs. U.S., Group D, 9 p.m., FS1
• CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at FC Edmonton, 9 p.m., FS1
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Chidester, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Chidester, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m., ESPN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.