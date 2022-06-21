Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, Game 9, 1 p.m., ESPN
• College World Series: Auburn vs. TBD, Game 10, 6 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., TBS
• Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Diego, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NHL
• NHL Awards, 6 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Dallas at Atlanta, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Chicago at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN
• Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBATV
--
Today on radio
MLB
• San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
