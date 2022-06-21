Braves 062022

Ronald Acuna Jr., left, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves continue their series against the San Francisco Giants. [NAM Y. HUH/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, Game 9, 1 p.m., ESPN

• College World Series: Auburn vs. TBD, Game 10, 6 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., TBS

• Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Diego, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NHL

• NHL Awards, 6 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Dallas at Atlanta, 6 p.m., NBATV

• Chicago at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN

• Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBATV

--

Today on radio

MLB

• San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.