Today on TV
MLB
• Houston at NY Mets, 6 p.m., TBS
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Regional Coverage: Detroit at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Quarterfinal, 5:50 p.m., FS2
• USL Championship: FC Tulsa at San Antonio FC, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Panama vs. Honduras, Quarterfinal, 8:50 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: U.S vs. Colombia, 9 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, 5 a.m. (ESPN), 10 a.m. (ESPN)
WNBA
• Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
