Braves 060622

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves begins a two-game series with the Oakland A's on Tuesday. [DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MLB

• Oakland at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

• LA Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., TBS

• Colorado at San Francisco, 10 p.m., MLBN

NHL

• Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 4, 7 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Finland vs. Montenegro, Group G, 11 a.m., FS2

• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Italy vs. Hungary, Group C, 1:30 p.m., FS1

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

• Coverage of the 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, 6 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Atlanta at Seattle, 9 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Oakland at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

