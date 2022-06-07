Today on TV
MLB
• Oakland at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• LA Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., TBS
• Colorado at San Francisco, 10 p.m., MLBN
NHL
• Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 4, 7 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Finland vs. Montenegro, Group G, 11 a.m., FS2
• UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Italy vs. Hungary, Group C, 1:30 p.m., FS1
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
• Coverage of the 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, 6 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Atlanta at Seattle, 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Oakland at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
