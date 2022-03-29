Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Florida St. at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NIT: St. Bonaventure vs. Xavier, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
• NIT: Washington St. vs. Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• McDonald's All-American Game: East vs. West, 8 p.m., ESPN
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• McDonald's All-American Game: East vs. West, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Spring Training: Washington vs. Houston, noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: LA Angels at Colorado, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Spring Training: Oakland at LA Dodgers, 8 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• LA Lakers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Utah at LA Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup Qualifier - UEFA: Portugal vs. North Macedonia, Playoff Final, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Miami Open-WTA Quarterfinals, ATP Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
