Texas A&M's Javonte Brown (31) and Tyrece Radford take part in the Aggie War Hymn with fans following their victory against Wake Forest in the third round of the NIT. [MICHAEL MILLER/COLLEGE STATION EAGLE via AP]

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Florida St. at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NIT: St. Bonaventure vs. Xavier, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN

• NIT: Washington St. vs. Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• McDonald's All-American Game: East vs. West, 8 p.m., ESPN

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• McDonald's All-American Game: East vs. West, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• Spring Training: Washington vs. Houston, noon, MLBN

• Spring Training: LA Angels at Colorado, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Spring Training: Oakland at LA Dodgers, 8 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• LA Lakers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Utah at LA Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• FIFA World Cup Qualifier - UEFA: Portugal vs. North Macedonia, Playoff Final, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Miami Open-WTA Quarterfinals, ATP Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

