Joel Embiid (21) and the Philadelphia 76ers host the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the second-round playoff series on Thursday. [MATT SLOCUM/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Georgia at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Pacific at BYU, 9 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Southeastern Tournament: Quarterfinal, 11 a.m. SECN

• Southeastern Tournament: Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., SECN

• Southeastern Tournament: Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., SECN

• Southeastern Tournament: Quarterfinal, 6:30 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, First Round, 6 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2

MLB

• Regional Coverage: Houston at Minnesota, noon, MLBN

• Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., MLBN

• Philadelphia at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress), 11 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 6, 6:10 p.m., ESPN

• Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 6, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL FOOTBALL

• 2022 NFL Schedule Release, 7 p.m., ESPN2, FS1, NFLN

NHL

• Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 6, 6 p.m., TNT

• Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 6, 6:30 p.m., TBS

• Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 6, 8:30 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 6, 9 p.m., TBS

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur, 1:45 p.m., USA

TENNIS

• Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

• ATL: The Puerto Rico Athletics Classic, 5 p.m., ESPN2

