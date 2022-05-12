COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Georgia at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Pacific at BYU, 9 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Southeastern Tournament: Quarterfinal, 11 a.m. SECN
• Southeastern Tournament: Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., SECN
• Southeastern Tournament: Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., SECN
• Southeastern Tournament: Quarterfinal, 6:30 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, First Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Regional Coverage: Houston at Minnesota, noon, MLBN
• Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress), 11 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 6, 6:10 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 6, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL FOOTBALL
• 2022 NFL Schedule Release, 7 p.m., ESPN2, FS1, NFLN
NHL
• Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 6, 6 p.m., TNT
• Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 6, 6:30 p.m., TBS
• Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 6, 8:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 6, 9 p.m., TBS
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur, 1:45 p.m., USA
TENNIS
• Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• ATL: The Puerto Rico Athletics Classic, 5 p.m., ESPN2
