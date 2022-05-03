Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Louisville at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• Atlanta at NY Mets (DH), 2:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto, 6 p.m., MLBN
• San Francisco at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., TBS
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 2, 6 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 2, 8:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 1, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 1, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Western Conference First Round: Nashville at Colorado, Game 1, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 1, 9 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at NY Mets (DH), 2:10 p.m., FM-93.9
