Braves 050222

The Atlanta Braves continue their series against the New York Mets with a doubleheader Tuesday. [LM OTERO/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Louisville at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MLB

• Atlanta at NY Mets (DH), 2:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto, 6 p.m., MLBN

• San Francisco at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., TBS

NBA

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 2, 6 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 2, 8:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 1, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 1, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Western Conference First Round: Nashville at Colorado, Game 1, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

• Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 1, 9 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at NY Mets (DH), 2:10 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.