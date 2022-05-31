Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
• NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play Quarterfinals, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• LA Angels at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., TBS
• Atlanta at Arizona, 8:40 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Pittsburgh at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
NHL
• Western Conference Final: Edmonton at Colorado, Game 1, 7 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• CPL: Forge FC at FC Edmonton. 8 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Connecticut at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Arizona, 8:40 p.m., FM-93.9
