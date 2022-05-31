French Open 053022

The French Open continues Tuesday. [THIBAULT CAMUS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

• NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play Quarterfinals, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• LA Angels at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., TBS

• Atlanta at Arizona, 8:40 p.m., Bally Sports South

• Pittsburgh at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN

NHL

• Western Conference Final: Edmonton at Colorado, Game 1, 7 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• CPL: Forge FC at FC Edmonton. 8 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Connecticut at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Arizona, 8:40 p.m., FM-93.9

