Giannis 112521

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and George Hill (3) during a game earlier this season. [AARON GASH/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Battle 4 Atlantis: Championship, 10 a.m., ESPN

• ESPN Events Invitational: Consolation Semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN2

• ESPN Events Invitational: Semifinal, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

• Battle 4 Atlantis: 3rd Place Game, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Battle 4 Atlantis: 5th Place Game, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

• ESPN Events Invitational: Consolation Semifinal, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

• N. Kentucky at DePaul, 4 p.m., FS2

• Lehigh at Virginia, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Emerald Coast Classic: Penn St. vs. LSU, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• ESPN Events Invitational: Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Battle 4 Atlantis: 7th Place Game, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

• NIT Season Tip-Off: 3rd Place Game, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• North Florida at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN

• Wooden Legacy: 3rd Place Game, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Las Vegas Invitational: 3rd Place Game, 8 p.m., FS2

• Wichita St. at Missouri, 8 p.m., SECN

• Emerald Coast Classic: Wake Forest vs. Oregon St., 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

• NIT Season Tip-Off: Championship, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Continental Tire Challenge: Duke vs. Gonzaga, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

• Wooden Legacy: Championship, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Las Vegas Invitational: Championship, 10:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• For full schedule, see GameDay.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Virginia at Boston College, noon, ACCN

• Florida at Kentucky, noon, SECN

• Nebraska at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m., BTN

• Minnesota at Penn St., 7 p.m., BTN

• Oregon at Oregon St., 7 p.m., PAC-12N

• UCLA at Southern Cal, 9 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

• The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, 3 p.m., TBS, TNT

BOY'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• UVU Tip-off Classic: Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Florida), 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

NBA

• Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m., NBATV

NHL

• NY Rangers at Boston, noon, ABC

MEN'S SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA Champions League, 3 a.m., CBSSN

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• International Friendly: Australia vs. U.S., 10 a.m., FS2

TENNIS

• WTT: Chicago vs. New York, San Diego vs. Springfield, 5 p.m., TENNIS

--

Saturday on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• For full schedule, see GameDay.

GOLF

• LEPGA Tour: The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana, Third Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Norwich City, 9 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool, 9 a.m., USA

• Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion, 11:30 a.m., NBC

--

Saturday on radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Alabama at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., FM-94.9, FM-93.9, AM-920

