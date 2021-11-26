Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Battle 4 Atlantis: Championship, 10 a.m., ESPN
• ESPN Events Invitational: Consolation Semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN2
• ESPN Events Invitational: Semifinal, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
• Battle 4 Atlantis: 3rd Place Game, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Battle 4 Atlantis: 5th Place Game, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
• ESPN Events Invitational: Consolation Semifinal, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
• N. Kentucky at DePaul, 4 p.m., FS2
• Lehigh at Virginia, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Emerald Coast Classic: Penn St. vs. LSU, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• ESPN Events Invitational: Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Battle 4 Atlantis: 7th Place Game, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
• NIT Season Tip-Off: 3rd Place Game, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• North Florida at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
• Wooden Legacy: 3rd Place Game, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Las Vegas Invitational: 3rd Place Game, 8 p.m., FS2
• Wichita St. at Missouri, 8 p.m., SECN
• Emerald Coast Classic: Wake Forest vs. Oregon St., 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
• NIT Season Tip-Off: Championship, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Continental Tire Challenge: Duke vs. Gonzaga, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
• Wooden Legacy: Championship, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Las Vegas Invitational: Championship, 10:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Virginia at Boston College, noon, ACCN
• Florida at Kentucky, noon, SECN
• Nebraska at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m., BTN
• Minnesota at Penn St., 7 p.m., BTN
• Oregon at Oregon St., 7 p.m., PAC-12N
• UCLA at Southern Cal, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
• The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, 3 p.m., TBS, TNT
BOY'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• UVU Tip-off Classic: Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Florida), 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
NBA
• Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• NY Rangers at Boston, noon, ABC
MEN'S SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA Champions League, 3 a.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: Australia vs. U.S., 10 a.m., FS2
TENNIS
• WTT: Chicago vs. New York, San Diego vs. Springfield, 5 p.m., TENNIS
--
Saturday on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
GOLF
• LEPGA Tour: The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana, Third Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Norwich City, 9 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion, 11:30 a.m., NBC
--
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Alabama at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., FM-94.9, FM-93.9, AM-920
