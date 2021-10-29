Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NHRA: Qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
• Atlantic Coast Championship, 9 a.m., ACCN
• Southeastern Championship, 10 a.m., SECN
• Pac-12 Men's Championship, 11 a.m., PAC-12N
• Pac-12 Women's Championship, noon, PAC-12N
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• Syracuse at Louisville, 2 p.m., ACCN
• Northwestern at Iowa, 2 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Notre Dame at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Louisville at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Notre Dame at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCN
• Illinois at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Utah at Oregon, 8 p.m., PAC0-12N
• Washington at Southern Cal, 10 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
• LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Clackamas (Oregon) at Central Catholic (Oregon), 9 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
• Victoria Derby Day, 10:30 p.m., FS2
MLB
• World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 3, 7 p.m., FOX
NBA
• Charlotte at Miami, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Dallas at Denver, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Lawrence County at Danville, 7 p.m., FM-97.9
MLB
• World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 3, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 200, Playoffs Round of 8, noon, FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs Round of 8, 5 p.m., NBCSN
BOXING
• Championship Boxing, 9 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
CURLING
• Winter Olympic Trials, noon, NBCSN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Third Round, noon, GOLF
MLB
• World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 4, 7 p.m., FOX
MEN'S SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Brighton at Liverpool, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham, 11:30 a.m., NBC
--
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Georgia vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9
• Ole Miss at Auburn, 6 p.m., FM-94.9
MLB
• World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 4, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
