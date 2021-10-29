World Series 102821

The Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros will play Games 3 and 4 of the World Series Friday and Saturday. [ASHLEY LANDIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• NHRA: Qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

• Atlantic Coast Championship, 9 a.m., ACCN

• Southeastern Championship, 10 a.m., SECN

• Pac-12 Men's Championship, 11 a.m., PAC-12N

• Pac-12 Women's Championship, noon, PAC-12N

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• Syracuse at Louisville, 2 p.m., ACCN

• Northwestern at Iowa, 2 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• For full schedule, see GameDay.

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

• Notre Dame at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Louisville at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Notre Dame at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCN

• Illinois at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m., BTN

• Utah at Oregon, 8 p.m., PAC0-12N

• Washington at Southern Cal, 10 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

• LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, 9 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Clackamas (Oregon) at Central Catholic (Oregon), 9 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

• Victoria Derby Day, 10:30 p.m., FS2

MLB

• World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 3, 7 p.m., FOX

NBA

• Charlotte at Miami, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Dallas at Denver, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Lawrence County at Danville, 7 p.m., FM-97.9

MLB

• World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 3, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 200, Playoffs Round of 8, noon, FS1

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs Round of 8, 5 p.m., NBCSN

BOXING

• Championship Boxing, 9 p.m., SHO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• For full schedule, see GameDay.

CURLING

• Winter Olympic Trials, noon, NBCSN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Third Round, noon, GOLF

MLB

• World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 4, 7 p.m., FOX

MEN'S SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Brighton at Liverpool, 9 a.m., USA

• Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham, 11:30 a.m., NBC

--

Saturday on radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Georgia vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9

• Ole Miss at Auburn, 6 p.m., FM-94.9

MLB

• World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 4, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

