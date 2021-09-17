CFL FB 091621

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Isaac Harker (16) throws a pass last week. The Roughriders are playing the Toronto Argonauts Friday night. [JOHN WOODS/THE CANADIAN PRESS via AP]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

CFL FOOTBALL

• Toronto at Saskatchewan, 8:45 p.m., ESPNEWS

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• Syracuse at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• For full schedule, see GameDay.

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Michigan at Maryland, 5:30 p.m., BTN

• Virginia at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m., BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Mississippi St. at LSU, 7 p.m., SECN

FUTSAL

• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Iran vs. U.S., 9:50 a.m., FS2

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Second Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• John Curtis (Louisiana) at Edna Karr (Louisiana), 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Bishop Gorman (Nevada) at Hamilton (Arizona), 9 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• LUX Fight League: 16 Challenge, 6 p.m., FS2

MLB

• LA Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m., Bally Sports South

• Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (Joined in Progress), 9 p.m., MLBN

RUGBY

• NRL Playoffs: Manly Warringah vs. Sydney, Semifinal, 4:30 a.m., FS2

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United, 2 p.m., NBCSN

• MLS: NY Red Bulls at Inter Miami, 6 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals, 4 a.m., 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Las Vegas at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBATV

• Phoenix at Seattle, 9 p.m., NBATV

--

Today on radio

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Lawrence County at Russellville, 7 p.m., FM-97.9, AM-920

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

BOXING

• PBC Fight Night, 6 p.m., FS1

• Showtime Championship: Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Brandon Figueroa (Super Bantamweights), 8 p.m., SHO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• For full schedule, see GameDay.

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Third Round, 6 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

MLB

• Philadelphia at New York Mets, 6 p.m., FOX

• Atlanta at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m., Bally Sports South

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Brentford at Wolves, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley, 9 a.m., NBCSN 

• Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City, 9 a.m., USA

• Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m., NBC

--

Saturday on radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Alabama at Florida, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920

• UNA at Jacksonville State, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5

• Auburn at Penn State, 6:30.m., FM-94.9

MLB

• Atlanta at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m., FM-93.9

