Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice 1, 3:45 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: Practice 2, 6:55 a.m., ESPNU
• NHRA: Qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Victoria's Voice Foundation 200, Playoffs Round of 8, 8 p.m., FS1
BOXING
• ShoBox: The New Generation, 9:35 p.m., SHO
CFL
• Saskatchewan at British Columbia, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• Maryland at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Ohio St. at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN
• Mississippi St. at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN
• Michigan at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 1, 7 a.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., ESPN
• NY Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Atlanta at San Diego, 7:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
RUGBY
• NRL Playoffs: South Sydney vs. Manly-Warringah, Preliminary Final, 4:30 a.m., FS2
SWIMMING
• ISL: Match 9, 1 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Laver Cup, Day 1 Day Session, noon, TENNIS
• Laver Cup, Day 1 Night Session, 6 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Westminster Christian at Lawrence County, 7 p.m., FM-97.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice 3, 3:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: Qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2
• IndyCar Series: Qualifying, 2 p.m., NBCSN
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs Round of 12, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
FISHING
• Bassmaster Opens, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, 8 a.m. (GOLF), 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. (NBC)
• LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Atlanta at San Diego, 6 p.m., FOX
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City, 9 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Liverpool at Brentford, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
--
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• UNA at Nicholls State, 3 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
• Georgia State at Auburn, 3 p.m., FM-94.9
• Southern Mississippi at Alabama, 6:30.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
MLB
• Atlanta at San Diego, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
