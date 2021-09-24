Jordan Spieth 092321

Team USA's Jordan Spieth hits a drive during Thursday's practice. The Ryder Cup begins Friday. [JEFF ROBERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: Practice 1, 3:45 a.m., ESPN2

• Formula 1: Practice 2, 6:55 a.m., ESPNU

• NHRA: Qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Victoria's Voice Foundation 200, Playoffs Round of 8, 8 p.m., FS1

BOXING

• ShoBox: The New Generation, 9:35 p.m., SHO

CFL

• Saskatchewan at British Columbia, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• Maryland at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• For full schedule, see GameDay.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Ohio St. at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN

• Mississippi St. at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN

• Michigan at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 1, 7 a.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MLB

• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., ESPN

• NY Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Atlanta at San Diego, 7:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

RUGBY

• NRL Playoffs: South Sydney vs. Manly-Warringah, Preliminary Final, 4:30 a.m., FS2

SWIMMING

• ISL: Match 9, 1 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS

• Laver Cup, Day 1 Day Session, noon, TENNIS

• Laver Cup, Day 1 Night Session, 6 p.m., TENNIS

Today on radio

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Westminster Christian at Lawrence County, 7 p.m., FM-97.9

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: Practice 3, 3:55 a.m., ESPN2

• Formula 1: Qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2

• IndyCar Series: Qualifying, 2 p.m., NBCSN

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs Round of 12, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• For full schedule, see GameDay.

FISHING

• Bassmaster Opens, 7 a.m., FS1

GOLF

• The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, 8 a.m. (GOLF), 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. (NBC)

• LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Atlanta at San Diego, 6 p.m., FOX

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City, 9 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Liverpool at Brentford, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

Saturday on radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• UNA at Nicholls State, 3 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5

• Georgia State at Auburn, 3 p.m., FM-94.9

• Southern Mississippi at Alabama, 6:30.m., FM-93.9, AM-920

MLB

• Atlanta at San Diego, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

