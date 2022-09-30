Today on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Mississippi at LSU, 7 p.m., SECN
• Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Collins Hill (Ga.) at Buford (Ga.), 6 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Baltimore at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN
• NY Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
MEN'S SOCCER
• CPL: FC Edmonton at Pacific FC, 9 p.m., FS2
--
Today on radio
• Grissom at Austin, 7 p.m., FM-104.9
• Hartselle at Muscle Shoals, 7 p.m., FM-100.1
• Brewer at Russellville, 7 p.m., AM-920
• West Morgan at Deshler, 7 p.m., FM-105.5
--
Saturday on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Baltimore at NY Yankees, noon, MLBN
• Oakland at Seattle, 3 p.m., MLBN
• NY Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FOX
• Colorado at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal, 6:30 a.m., USA
• Serie A: Torino at Napoli, 8 a.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United, 11:30 a.m., USA
--
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Alabama at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
• LSU at Auburn, 6 p.m., FM-94.3
MLB
• NY Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
