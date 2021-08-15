Golf
• The Bulldog Brigade of military alumni from the Alabama A&M ROTC program is sponsoring a tournament Sept. 3 at Sunset Landing in Huntsville. Proceeds go to providing scholarships, financial support and mentoring to the ROTC program. The cost is $120 per person or $440 for a team of four. To register, call 205-381-6343 or email shsmith31@bellsouth.net.
• The Mac Kent Golf Tournament is Oct. 23 at Point Mallard. All proceeds go to the West Morgan Athletic Department in honor of the late Mac Kent. The cost is $70 for 18 holes of play, cart, lunch and tournament T-shirt. The first-place prize is $500. Second place is $250. For more information, contact either Trey Kent at 256-565-0945 or Heather Kent-Turney at 256-606-2607 or email mkentgolftournament@yahoo.com.
