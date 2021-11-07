WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Aidan O'Connell threw for a career-best 536 yards, matched his career high with three touchdown passes and led Purdue past No. 5 Michigan State 40-29 on Saturday, leaving the Big Ten without any unbeaten teams.
Purdue's second major upset in four weeks could keep the conference out of the College Football Playoff for the third time in five years. The Boilermakers (6-3, 4-2), who won at then-No. 2 Iowa last month, are bowl-eligible for the first time in three years. They tied for the West Division lead and extended their FBS record for wins over top-five teams when unranked to 17.
“We’ve got a group of guys that are really hungry. We've had some adversity along the way, but that's football and that’s what trains you to be great," coach Jeff Brohm said. “It’s just a truly a great win for our program."
The Spartans (8-1, 5-1) lost to Purdue for the first time since 2006 and trail Ohio State in the East by one game.
O'Connell went 40 of 54, including a 39-yard TD to Jackson Anthrop on a beautifully executed trick play that put Purdue ahead 21-7 in the second quarter.
Even another strong showing by Kenneth Walker III — 23 carries for 146 yards and a score — couldn't keep the Spartans on track. Michigan State (8-1, 5-1, No. 3 CFP) spent most of the day playing catch-up.
“We weren’t able to move the chains and convert when we needed to,” Spartans coach Mel Tucker said.
• No. 2 Cincinnati 28, Tulsa 20: Desmond Ridder threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns, Alec Pierce had five catches for 113 yards and a TD and the Bearcats (9-0, 5-0 American) extended the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 25 games.
On fourth-and-goal from the 1 late, Tulsa’s Steven Anderson fumbled as he was reaching for the goal line.
• No. 6 Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17: C.J. Stroud threw for 405 yards and two touchdowns, Ohio State's defense came up with a pair of stops after Nebraska had pulled within six points, and the sixth-ranked Buckeyes (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten) avoided an upset at Memorial Stadium.
• No. 8 Notre Dame 34, Navy 6: Jack Coan threw for 269 yards and a touchdown, Kyren Williams ran for two scores and the Fighting Irish (8-1) shut down Navy’s triple-option attack.
• North Carolina 58, No. 10 Wake Forest 55: Ty Chandler ran for career highs of 213 yards and four touchdowns to help North Carolina (5-4) rally from 18 down in the third quarter.
The ACC teams were playing a non-conference game, but it was a damaging blow to the playoff hopes for Wake Forest (8-1).
• No. 11 Oklahoma St. 24, West Virginia 3: Spencer Sanders threw two touchdown passes and the Cowboys (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) had eight sacks in earning their seventh straight win over WVU.
• TCU 30, No. 14 Baylor 28: Chandler Morris threw for 461 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for TCU and the Horned Frogs (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) beat Baylor (7-2, 4-2) in their first game without Gary Patterson on the sideline since 1997.
• No. 17 BYU 59, Idaho State 14: Jaren Hall threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, for the Cougars (8-2).
• No. 21 Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 8: Backup Bryce Carpenter threw for 85 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score to help Coastal Carolina (8-1, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference) stay tied with Appalachian State (7-2, 4-1) atop the East Division standings, though the Mountaineers own the tiebreaker.
• No. 22 Penn State 31, Maryland 14: Jahan Dotson caught 11 passes for a school-record 242 yards and three touchdowns from QB Sean Cliffort, helping Penn State (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) snap a three-game losing streak.
• Memphis 28, No. 23 SMU 25: Seth Henigan threw for 392 yards and two touchdowns, and the defense of Memphis (5-4, 2-3 American) stymied the Mustangs (7-2, 3-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.