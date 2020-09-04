HATTON — Ellie Jones had a team-high 12 kills as West Morgan split a tri-match with Hatton and Deshler on Thursday.
The Rebels defeated Hatton 12-25, 25-18, 15-12 before falling to Deshler 28-26, 23-25, 15-11.
Allie Bice had seven kills and 10 blocks for West Morgan, while Cailey Barbee added seven kills. Abby Yerby finished with 55 assists.
West Morgan (6-7) continues play today at the Lawrence County Varsity Classic.
Priceville tops Elkmont, falls to East Limestone: The Bulldogs split a tri-match on Thursday, beating Elkmont 2-0 (25-17, 25-15) and losing 2-1 (25-18, 21-25, 15-8) to East Limestone.
Abigail Garrison led Priceville with 19 kills and nine digs. Zoey Benson had 17 kills and six blocks and Mallie Sharp had 13 digs. Katrina Rotermund finished the match with 40 assists, six digs and a pair of aces.
On Tuesday, Garrison had 15 kills, 11 digs, one block and an ace in 2-0 losses to Hartselle (26-24, 25-19) and Madison Academy (25-21, 25-23).
Rotermund had 10 digs and 21 assists, while Sharp added 21 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.