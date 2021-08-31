MADISON — To allow for additional testing and contact tracing following a positive COVID-19 test in the Tennessee Smokies organization, tonight’s and Wednesday’s games at Toyota Field between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Tennessee Smokies have been postponed.
Tickets from the games can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2021 Rocket City Trash Pandas home game, subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Trash Pandas’ ticket office at Toyota Field.
The schedule for the remainder of the Trash Pandas-Smokies series will be announced at a later date.
