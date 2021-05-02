The giant scoreboard at Toyota Field in Madison is counting down the number of days until the Rocket City Trash Pandas’ first home game.
The countdown is almost over. The Trash Pandas play their first game Tuesday in Chattanooga. The first home game is the following Tuesday vs. Tennessee at 6:35 p.m.
It will officially be Ladies Night at Toyota Field on May 11, but it will really be a night for area baseball fans to celebrate the return of minor league baseball.
“We’re happy to finally see some Trash Pandas baseball coming to Toyota Field,” said Josh Caray, the director of broadcasting and baseball information for the team.
COVID pushed back the first season from 2020 to 2021, but Toyota Field will be at 100% capacity — 7,500 seats — for the home opener.
Fans, however, must wear masks at all times, except when eating. There will be social distancing in all concession lines and in general admission areas. Rules also call for the creation of a players’ bubble, which will separate athletes and fans with a Plexiglas buffer zone around dugouts and bullpens.
The story of the Trash Pandas has been one of starts, stops and changes of direction with twists and turns in between.
This project started in 2017 when BallCorps Managing Partner and CEO Ralph Nelson first came to the area pitching a plan to return minor league baseball. The idea quickly caught fire.
In 2018, groundbreaking came for the $47 million baseball field. A name the team contest with over 30,000 votes was followed by record-setting sales of anything with the Trash Pandas name or logo.
The excitement continued to grow with the construction of Toyota Field next to Interstate 565 helping spur season ticket sales, with many premium seats sold out for the first three seasons.
Then everything went into a holding pattern because of COVID. Eventually, the season was scrubbed with a new launch date set for 2021.
After surviving for over 12 months by scheduling events at Toyota Field just to pay the bills, Nelson resigned just three weeks before the season opener for another venture in professional baseball.
The season gets a late start after a late start for minor league spring training. As part of baseball’s COVID restrictions, minor league camps did not start until major league camps ended.
As a result, the season will be 120 games instead of the usual 140. That means only 60 home games for the Trash Pandas instead of the anticipated 70. This season ends Sept. 19, and there will be no playoffs.
Limited individual reserved seating tickets are $16 and $14, if purchased in advance. The prices go to $18 and $16, if purchased the day of the game. Standing-room-only tickets will be $8.
Game days begin with the gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch at 6:35 p.m.
When the Trash Pandas are at home, each Tuesday will be Ladies Night. Wednesdays will be the night to bring your dog to the park. Thursdays will feature happy-hour promotions. Post-game fireworks are the treat each Friday and Saturday.
“We are putting all of our emphasis into the game day experience,” said Lindsey Knupp, vice president of marketing, promotions and entertainment for the Trash Pandas. “That’s what it’s all about with minor league baseball.”
Two important points about Toyota Field that all fans need to know. The complex will be a cashless venue. There will also be a clear bag policy this season. Go to www.milb.com/rocket-city/news for more details.
After Major League Baseball revamped the minor leagues, the Southern League is now officially called Double-A South. The league went from 10 teams to eight with Jacksonville, Fla., moving up to Triple-A and the Jackson, Tenn., franchise going out of business.
The Double-A South rivals include the Birmingham Barons, Chattanooga Lookouts, Montgomery Biscuits, Pensacola Wahoos, Mississippi Braves, Biloxi Shuckers and Tennessee Smokies.
Another change starting this season involves scheduling. Every team in the Double-A South will be off on Mondays. The teams will play a six-game series each week in one city.
The Trash Pandas are the AA affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. In the last five years, the Angels have had a top 10 draft pick three times, which could mean some interesting young talent may soon call Toyota Field home.
