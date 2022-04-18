Brett Kerry has been named the Southern League pitcher of the week after striking out 12 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Thursday at Toyota Field.
The former University of South Carolina pitcher has struck out 22 batters in 10 innings. He has a 0.00 ERA and received two no decisions.
The Trash Pandas completed a split of a six-game series with Pensacola on Sunday with a 1-0 win. Preston Palmeiro drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 11th.
The Trash Pandas are on the road this week for six games at Tennessee. They return home on April 26 for a series with the Birmingham Barons.
