MADISON — The Rocket City Trash Pandas proudly claim that they have sold merchandise to fans all over the world.
The biggest concentration of TP gear ever could be found at Toyota Field on Tuesday for the minor league baseball team’s first ever home opener.
The 7,500-seat facility was sold out for the Double-A South game with the Tennessee Smokies, but many fans didn’t make it inside the stadium until after first pitch because of backed-up traffic.
They missed the national anthem performed by country musician Lee Greenwood and a flyover by a military fuel tanker aircraft.
One person who made sure he was in his seat well before first pitch was Madison’s Steve Roberson. He wore his Trash Pandas jersey with the No. 6 on the back.
“The day season tickets first went on sale, I was the sixth person in line,” Roberson said. “That was over two years ago, and I’m excited to finally see a game at this ballpark.”
Roberson said his goal was to be No. 1 that day, but getting to the store in Bridgestreet at 2:30 a.m. wasn’t early enough.
“The people that got the first seats said they got there around 9:30 the night before,” Roberson said.
The debut of the Trash Pandas marks the return of pro baseball to north Alabama since the Huntsville Stars left town in 2015.
The Stars first brought pro baseball to north Alabama in 1985. The Southern League franchise in Nashville moved to Huntsville after a AAA team moved to Nashville.
Negotiations to move the team to Huntsville almost fell through over the issue of beer sales at Joe Davis Stadium. Beer sales were a huge part of Tuesday’s festivities.
Huntsville native and former Major League All-Star Don Mincher was the Stars’ first general manager. Just before first pitch, the late Mincher’s family gathered for a ceremony to retire his No. 5. It hangs next to Jackie Robinson’s 42 on the batter’s eye beyond centerfield.
“If Dad were here, he would be overjoyed to see professional baseball back in north Alabama,” said Mincher’s son Mark.
One of the many concession stands at Toyota Field is called the “AllStars” and features the logo of the Huntsville Stars.
Joe Davis Stadium’s debut featured an inside-the-park homer by the Stars’ Ray Thoma. Jose Canseco later hit a grand slam in the Stars 10-0 win over the Birmingham Barons.
Toyota Field’s first home run came off the bat of Tennessee Smokies third baseman Levi Jordan. Outfielder Izzy Wilson hit the Trash Pandas’ first home run in the bottom of the fourth.
Backed-up traffic appeared to be the only major problem on opening night. There are three entrances into the parking lot. Two are off Zierdt Road from the east. The third comes off a special ramp on Interstate 565 West. All three were clogged until well after first pitch.
Fans who did not make the opening game have other opportunities this week. The Trash Pandas and Smokies have night games tonight-Saturday starting at 6:35 p.m. Sunday’s game starts at 2:35 p.m.
Each Wednesday is Dog Days with four-legged friends allowed to attend and sit with their owners on the berm in right field. Post-game fireworks are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
This Friday is also College Night T-shirt give away with 2,500 Calhoun College shirts going to those 18 and over. Trash Pandas magnet schedules go to 5,000 fans on Saturday. Sunday’s give away is a Sprocket mascot bobblehead for the first 1,500 fans.
Toyota Field is a cashless venue. Only clear bags are permitted inside the facility.
For more information, go to trashpandasbaseball.com or call 256-325-1403. The radio broadcast of all Trash Pandas games can be heard on 730-AM and 103.9-FM. All home games are being broadcast on Channel 31.6 and being carried by some area cable systems.
