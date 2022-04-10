MADISON — For baseball fans making the trip to Toyota Field from the Decatur area, the view after taking the exit ramp off I-565 and coming over the hill is priceless.
Suddenly in front of you is that beautiful stadium that is home for the second season of the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
That view won’t change for the second season, but there are few things that will be different when the first home game is played Tuesday.
“Going back to opening day last season, there have been quite a few changes on getting fans into the parking lot and into the stadium quicker,” said Lindsay Knupp, the Trash Panda’s vice president for Marketing, Promotions and Entertainment.
The team’s first opening day had a sold-out crowd of 7,500, but unfortunately delays of getting into the parking lot and into the stadium caused more fans to be outside Toyota Field than inside for the first pitch. The entrance off 565 was backed up onto the Interstate.
Right away there were changes opening up more entrances to the parking area. An entrance into the stadium from behind the outfield fence helped move the crowd inside quicker. There’s also quick access to enter for season ticket holders.
There are two new major changes inside Toyota Field that fans should notice Tuesday. One is more food, drink and entertainment activities. There will be so much more it will extend from the main concourse area to around the outfield.
“It will be 360 degrees of things to do and places to get food and drink,” Knupp said. “That’s one thing that many of our fans told us they wanted. If you like watching from the outfield terrace, you should not have to walk to the area behind home plate for something to eat.”
Another big change involves fan safety. The protective netting has been extended. The original netting behind the dugouts and home plate has been raised 10 feet to a height of 35 feet. New netting has been added down the baselines and will taper down toward the foul poles to a height of 12 feet.
“Fan safety is our No. 1 priority at Toyota Field,” Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said. “Our new protective netting will provide a safer atmosphere for everyone to watch the game without sacrificing the close-up views of the action that fans have grown to love.”
A big change is also coming in the home team’s dugout. Andy Schatzley is the new manager replacing Jay Bell. Schatzley is in his third season with the Trash Panda’s parent organization, the Los Angeles Angels. He managed the Tri-City Dust Devils in High-A ball last year. The Trash Pandas are the Angels’ AA team.
Schatzley, 37, has experience in the South after spending eight years as an assistant coach at Harding University in Arkansas.
“I love the South, and I am excited to be here in Madison,” Schatzley said. “I’ve heard so many great things about this franchise and this ballpark. Everything I’ve seen has met expectations.”
The Trash Pandas quickly became a gateway to the big leagues last season with 10 players making their major league debuts. At the top of the list was pitcher Reid Detmers. The Angels’ No. 1 prospect made his debut with the Angels last August.
Matching that number this season may be difficult, but there are some top prospects on the roster. The Angels’ No. 5 top prospect is infielder Jeremiah Jackson from Antioch, Tennessee. He was a second-round draft pick in 2018.
Pitcher Ky Bush from Ogden, Utah, is the Angels’ No. 7 prospect. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound lefty was a second-round selection in last year’s draft.
Infielder Livan Soto is rated as the organization's No. 12 prospect. The 21-year-old was signed as a free agent out of Venezuela in 2017.
One more change worth noting is that the Trash Pandas now play in the Southern League. After the minor leagues went through reorganization last season, the teams in what had been the Southern League played in what was called the Double-A South. This year it’s back to the Southern League.
